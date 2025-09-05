Suspects involved behind Makati robbery case fall

Makati City Police arrested two men early Friday morning following a robbery, while two of their alleged accomplices escaped, authorities said.

Southern Police District director Brig. Gen. Randy Arceo said the two suspects, identified as “Burnok” and “Gelo,” held a 25-year-old call center employee at gunpoint, taking a necklace and bracelet with a combined value of about P30,000.

The suspects, both residents of Santa Ana, Manila, were riding on the back of two black motorcycles at the time of the robbery.

Police seized a 9mm-380 Star Becheverria Elbar pistol with four live rounds, a replica firearm and two motorcycle helmets. The two suspects who were driving the motorcycles managed to flee the scene.

According to Arceo, “Gelo” was previously involved in two robbery cases and an illegal gambling case in 2023.

He was also identified as a suspect in a robbery of a Japanese national in Makati’s Bel-Air neighborhood on Thursday.

Meantime, “Burnok” — a member of the Sputnik gang — was previously arrested for drug and illegal gambling offenses and was released from custody on 4 August.

Police said the four suspects are longtime friends who have been committing crimes together.

Arceo disclosed many robbery suspects are repeat offenders, and police are implementing countermeasures like “Oplan Sita,” a program of random inspections targeting motorcycles, particularly those used for ride-hailing services.

“That is our instruction, that our police should be very vigilant,” Arceo said.