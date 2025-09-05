Sharia & EA’s Swiss getaway

Newlyweds Shaira Diaz and EA Guzman are living their best life in Switzerland as they enjoy their honeymoon in Luzern.

The couple gave fans a glimpse of their romantic trip through Instagram on September 3, sharing snaps of lakeside strolls and a cozy meal of authentic Swiss cheese fondue.

“Hello from the honeymooners!” Shaira wrote, while EA added a playful caption: “When in Lucerne… say CHEESE! You FONDUE it right.”

The two sealed their love in a heartfelt church wedding in Silang, Cavite last August before jetting off to Europe.