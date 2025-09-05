SUBSCRIBE NOW
SUBSCRIBE NOW
LIFE

Sharia & EA’s Swiss getaway

Celebrity Husband and Wife Shaira and EA Guzman
Celebrity Husband and Wife Shaira and EA GuzmanShaira IG
Published on

Newlyweds Shaira Diaz and EA Guzman are living their best life in Switzerland as they enjoy their honeymoon in Luzern.

The couple gave fans a glimpse of their romantic trip through Instagram on September 3, sharing snaps of lakeside strolls and a cozy meal of authentic Swiss cheese fondue.

“Hello from the honeymooners!” Shaira wrote, while EA added a playful caption: “When in Lucerne… say CHEESE! You FONDUE it right.”

The two sealed their love in a heartfelt church wedding in Silang, Cavite last August before jetting off to Europe.

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph