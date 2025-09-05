SC gears up for Bar Exams

With the bar exams set to begin in a few days, Supreme Court Associate Justice and Bar chairperson Amy C. Lazaro-Javier has issued a final list of important reminders for examinees.

The three-day examinations are scheduled for 7, 10 and 14 September across 14 local testing centers nationwide.

Lazaro-Javier said that thorough preparation goes beyond legal knowledge and advised candidates to follow the detailed instructions in Bar bulletins and notices.

Examinees were reminded to prepare their laptops by ensuring they have Examplify Version 3.8.0 installed.

They must also memorize their login credentials, set the default font to Times New Roman, size 14, and download the morning and afternoon exams before arriving at their testing center.

The advisory provides a detailed list of what examinees should bring, including a laptop and its charger, a printed copy of their Notice of Admission, and a valid identification card.

They are also instructed to bring a printed copy of their signed Honor Code and Health Declaration, as well as a packed lunch, snacks and water in reusable containers. A strict no-single-use-plastic policy will be enforced.

Personal items such as pens, pencils, hard copies of legal references and hygiene products are permitted.

Lazaro-Javier also reminded candidates to be mindful of their health and well-being, follow the dress code and be aware of potential traffic restrictions to ensure a smooth and timely arrival.

The magistrate stressed that lack of knowledge or unintentional non-compliance with the rules will not be excused.