SC cites strong Aussie cooperation

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo highlighted the Supreme Court’s strong partnership with the Australian government during a courtesy call with newly appointed Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Marc Innes-Brown.

Gesmundo cited that the collaboration, particularly through the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s Fostering Advancement of Inclusive and Rights-Based Justice (FAIR Justice) Program, supports the Supreme Court’s Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022–2027.

He said one of the initiatives is the ongoing revision of the Rules of Criminal Procedure, with support from FAIR Justice, to make court processes more user-friendly.

Gesmundo was joined by Associate Justices Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, Amy Lazaro-Javier, Rodil Zalameda and Jose Midas Marquez. Ambassador Innes-Brown was accompanied by Counsellor Peter Adams and Senior Program Officer Ria Go Tian.

The chief justice also highlighted two Memoranda of Understanding on Judicial Cooperation signed in 2024 with the Federal Court of Australia and the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia. The agreements provide for joint programs to strengthen ties and deepen understanding of each country’s legal and judicial systems.

Caguioa, who studied Australia’s Torrens title system, recommended developing a curriculum to train Filipino judges on land cases to reduce appeals from lower courts. He also suggested exploring Australia’s concept of native title due to the countries’ shared issues.

Meantime, Lazaro-Javier, who visited Australia in 2024, said the Philippines has adopted Australia’s family mediation model, adding that Supreme Court has invited Australian experts to train the first group of Filipino mediators.