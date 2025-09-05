SC Chief Gesmundo hails strong ties with Australian gov’t

Chief Justice Gesmundo emphasized the strong partnership between the Supreme Court (SC) and the Australian Government, particularly through the Fostering Advancement of Inclusive and Rights-Based Justice (FAIR Justice) Program, funded by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

The SC’s initiatives have the support of FAIR under the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022–2027 (SPJI), which aims to improve access to justice and strengthen judicial efficiency.

Among these projects is the ongoing revision of the Rules of Criminal Procedure—with support from FAIR Justice—to make court processes more user-friendly and understandable to the public.

This was highlighted by Chief Justice Gesmundo as he welcomed His Excellency (HE) Marc Innes-Brown, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Australia to the Philippines, during a courtesy call on 2 September 2025, at the Supreme Court (SC) Session Hall in Manila.

Chief Justice Gesmundo was joined by Associate Justices Alfredo Benjamin S. Caguioa, Amy C. Lazaro-Javier, Rodil V. Zalameda, and Jose Midas P. Marquez.

Ambassador Innes-Brown was accompanied by Peter Adams, Counsellor (Development), and Ms. Ria Go Tian, Senior Program Officer for Good Governance and Civil Society Engagement of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Gesmundo also highlighted the Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) on Judicial Cooperation signed in 2024 between the SC and the Federal Court of Australia, as well as the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia.

These agreements provide for joint programs that strengthen ties and foster a deeper understanding of each country’s legal and judicial systems, international legal standards, regional developments, and emerging issues. They have also led to knowledge-sharing through study visits.

During the meeting, Associate Justice Caguioa shared insights from his study of Australia’s Torrens system. He recommended developing a curriculum to train Filipino judges handling land cases to reduce appeals from lower courts. He emphasized that the Philippine Torrens title system must evolve to address the growing number of land-related disputes.

He also suggested exploring Australia’s concept of native title, citing both similarities and differences between the two countries.

Associate Justice Lazaro-Javier, who joined a study visit to Melbourne and Sydney in 2024, observed that Australia is a leader in family mediation—a model the Philippines has since adopted. She noted that while the Philippine Judiciary already has mediators, many lack specialized training in family mediation.

To address this, the SC has invited Australian experts to train the first batch of mediators. The Chief Justice of the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia is also expected to serve as the guest of honor in the SC’s 6th Family Court Summit on September 29–30, 2025.

Meanwhile, Associate Justice Zalameda, who headed the Philippine delegation to the Counter-Terrorism Learning Exchange in Canberra last August, shared key insights from discussions with Australia’s federal police on strengthening security within the SC and other courts.

He was joined by Justices Marquez and Raul B. Villanueva, along with officials from the Office of the Judiciary Marshals, the Philippine Judicial Academy, designated anti-terrorism court judges, and SC lawyers.

Justice Zalameda also shared that during their official visit, they met with Chief Justice Stephen Gageler and the other Justices of the High Court of Australia, the highest court in the Australian judicial system.

Ambassador Innes-Brown reaffirmed Australia’s long-standing partnership with the Philippines, expressed support for judicial reforms, and praised the SC’s efforts to improve access to justice, especially for marginalized sectors.

The Philippines and Australia established official diplomatic relations in May 1946 with the opening of Australia’s first Consulate General in Manila. Next year marks the 80th anniversary of Philippine-Australia ties and the 125th anniversary of the SC.