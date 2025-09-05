Sandiganbayan acquits Mexico mayor of multiple graft, malversation raps

City of San Fernando, Pampanga — The Sandiganbayan has cleared former Mexico mayor Teddy Tumang, as well as seven others, of multiple graft and malversation charges due to lack of evidence.

In a 32-page ruling, Sandiganbayan’s Second Division granted the “motion to dismiss” by Tumang, former Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) chairman Marlon Maniacup, vice chairman Jesus Punzalan, municipal accountant Perlita Lagman, BAC members Lucila Agento, Luz Bondoc, and Romeo Razon, and Buyu Trading and Construction owner William Colis.

To recall, Tumang and his co-accused were charged with 64 counts of graft under Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (RA 3019) and seven counts of malversation under Article 217 of the Revised Penal Code.

These charges were filed in 2023, after the Ombudsman pointed out alleged irregularities in the municipality’s procurement of construction materials for road repair projects between 2009 and 2010.

These irregularities included the absence of public bidding, the use of alternative procurement methods without valid justification, premature payments to suppliers, and questions over the eligibility of Buyu Trading.

However, the Sandiganbayan found there was no evidence of bad faith, gross negligence, or personal gain on the part of the accused officials, despite some procurement rules that might have been breached.