San Juan survives late Pampanga rally

San Juan quelled Pampanga’s final rally and prevailed, 73-68, to secure a top-three spot in the North Division of Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) 2025 Season at the Caloocan Sports Complex on Thursday.

The Knights saw a 19-point spread (46-27) reduced to just two, 61-59, with 3:27 to go, but Michael Calisaan scored four points on an 8-2 counter to power them to their 23rd win against two losses in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team tournament.

The Knights trail the Abra Solid North Weavers (23-1) and Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards (24-2), and are way ahead of Caloocan Batang Kankaloo, who dumped the Muntinlupa Cagers, 81-58, in the nightcap for an 18-7 card.

The Quezon Huskers routed the Bataan Risers, 91-65, in the opener and claimed the top seeding in the South Division with a 22-4 record.

Calisaan wound up with 19 points and eight rebounds to earn the Best Player honors over Nikko Panganiban, who contributed 10 points plus four rebounds.

Reigning back-to-back champion Pampanga fell to 17-8 despite Larry Muyang’s 19 points and 16 rebounds, and Allen Mina’s 15 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Powered by JP Sarao and Judel Fuentes, the Huskers moved beyond the reach of the Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters (18-8) in the jostling for playoff slots in the South.

Sarao posted 18 points, spiked by three three-pointers, five rebounds and two assists; Fuentes tallied 17 points, three rebounds and two steals, and LJ Gonzales contributed 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

With Fuentes knocking in 4-of-6 attempts, Sarao 3-of-5, Topeng Lagrama 3-of-5, and Gab Banal 3-of-5, the Huskers converted 17-of -6 for a high 47.2 percent three-point conversion rate compared to the Risers’ 4 of 27 for 14.8 percent.