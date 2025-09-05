Sacred duty to fight corruption

As a public servant, I am acutely aware of the profound challenges we face not only in our country but across Southeast Asia. Thailand’s Prime Minister was ousted. Indonesia’s streets have erupted in fury against corruption.

These upheavals remind us: corruption is not just a political problem, it is a betrayal of the people. But while the struggle is heavy, it is not hopeless. This is our moment to rise — to prove that change is possible, and that the Filipino spirit cannot be broken.

Every day, an endless scroll of social media saps our strength, leaving us tired, disillusioned, and angry. But giving up is not an option. I left behind a lucrative career as a Corporate and Real Estate Lawyer to serve. Why? Because public service is a public trust. It is not meant for comfort, but for sacrifice — service with integrity and a willingness to put people above self.

Corruption continues to rot at the very core of our society. I have seen it with my own eyes. Programs that we fund out of our own pockets vanish into ghost projects that fatten the wallets of the corrupt. This is not just frustrating — it is infuriating. And the anger must be turned into action. Into reform. Into accountability. Into the fire that fuels real change.

Amid the noise and chaos, let us remember that our mission is not for titles or praise. It is for the countless Filipinos who depend on us. For those shut out of justice. For persons deprived of liberty still waiting for redemption. For every citizen who clings to the hope that justice and the rule of law will one day prevail. Their struggles are our call to arms; their dreams our banner.

Filipinos are resilient, but resilience is not enough. We cannot simply endure corruption — we must destroy it. Together, we must tear down the systems of greed and oppression that keep us shackled. What we do matters. Every act of transparency, every stand for justice, every refusal to be corrupted — it all matters. Public service is not just a job. It is a sacred duty.

To my fellow public servants: yes, your work matters. Even when morale is low, when the path feels uphill — you are not alone. Every honest choice you make is a victory. Every act of integrity strengthens the movement. Change will not come in a single stroke, but every action builds the momentum that eventually will not be stopped.

And as we look beyond our borders, we see the same struggle echoed in the region — the same defiance against corruption, the same demand for justice. Let us take courage from these battles and carry them into our own.

This is our fight; and we must win it — not for ourselves, but for every Filipino whose voice has been silenced, whose rights have been trampled, but whose hopes still burn. With hope as our shield and courage as our weapon, let us march forward. The power to change this country is in our hands. The only question is: will we rise to it?