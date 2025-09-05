Roque to creative players: Avail SBCorp loans if you need help

Trade Secretary Cristina Roque has urged players in the creative industry to seek the help of the Department of Trade and Industry, particularly its lending arm, Small Business Corporation, to avail funding if they need it, as the DTI is serious about uplifting the stance of the said sector.

“We are rolling out reforms that provide tangible support, such as financing for creative entrepreneurs. We have the SB Corp, which is a bank under the DTI, that creative people can actually avail. It offers low interest and no collateral is needed, with one year without paying the principal amount,” she said in her speech during the Malikhaing Pinoy Creative Expo (MPEx) on Thursday at the SM Aura, Taguig City.

She said providing financial aid to the creative industry forms part of the promise of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to provide monetary assistance to businesses, including the creative industry that uses intellectual property.

During the kick-off of the five-day event, the DTI also launched the Malikhaing Pinoy Website, dubbed as the national gateway to Filipino creativity and business.

The DTI said the website is a key initiative under the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act or Republic Act 1904, which serves as a primary source of information on statistics, events, government programs, and benefits for the Philippine creative industries.

The Malikhaing Pinoy Registry is open to artists, artisans, creators, creative workers, content providers, creative firms and indigenous cultural communities.

Held in celebration of the Philippine Creative Industries Month (PCIM), the MPEx is the first event to gather all nine creative domains — audiovisual media, visual arts, digital interactive media, design, performing arts, publishing, traditional cultural expressions, creative services, and cultural sites — and their 73 sectors.

Roque said that the expo emphasizes the vital role of Filipino creativity in driving economic progress.

“Under the clear directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., the Department of Trade and Industry is fully committed to harnessing the power of our creative industries. The DTI will continue to provide our artists and creators with the necessary infrastructure and support, like this Malikhaing Pinoy Creative Expo, until Filipino talent gains the global recognition it truly deserves,” Secretary Roque expressed.

The expo features a dynamic and immersive setup, showcasing the nine domains through dedicated creative pavilions, where visitors can explore exhibits of paintings, sculptures, and art toys, as well as original works in comics, animation and publications.

Another key component of the event is the series of "Malikhaing Pinoy Chats," which bring together professionals, creative workers, aspiring creatives, and government policymakers for thought-provoking presentations and conversations.

Meanwhile, the "Creative Matchmaking for Filipino Games" pitching session is also set to provide indie and student game developers an opportunity to present their ideas to industry leaders and potential investors, where Dungeon King of Midnight Equinox stood out and earned the Best Game Pitch award.

The event features a wide array of prominent exhibitors and organizations, including the Film Development Council of the Philippines and the Game Developers Association of the Philippines for audiovisual and digital interactive media, and the Design Center of the Philippines and the Philippine Fashion Coalition for design.

The Cultural Center of the Philippines is a key exhibitor for the performing arts, while the Ayala Museum represents the cultural sites domain.

MPEx is a flagship initiative of the Malikhaing Pinoy Program, led by the DTI through the Philippine Creative Industries Development Council Secretariat, to elevate Filipino creative industries.