Rookie coaches share Ginebra pedigree

The coming Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) season ushers in a new generation of coaches with the same competitive blood running through their veins.

Former Barangay Ginebra players LA Tenorio, Willy Wilson and Ronald Tubid have entered a new chapter in their basketball careers as head coaches of their respective teams.

Tenorio is now calling the shots for Magnolia, Wilson took over Phoenix’s coaching reins while Tubid has been tapped to steer embattled Terrafirma in the right direction.

Fittingly, the three mentors will make their debuts in the Philippine Cup, adding more color to the league’s celebration of five decades of elite professional basketball action.

The never-say-die spirit is alive and kicking, this time not only with the Kings but has now spread to three other franchises.

“It just happened that the three of us played for Ginebra — that’s the story,” Tubid said.

“Excited to go against them in coaching.”

The 43-year-old Tubid played alongside Wilson in Ginebra for four years before getting shipped to Barako Bull in 2012. Wilson, on the other hand, was teammates with Tenorio for a year before his trade to Barako Bull in 2013.

All three served as PBA deputies before their promotions.

Tenorio was a playing assistant coach for the Kings for two years. Tubid was part of the Dyip coaching staff since 2021 while Wilson was a right-hand man of the Fuel Masters for five years.

“They are good at what they do, coach LA and coach Willy. We’ve been coaching for a while now, but this is our chance to prove that we’re ready (for a bigger role) in the PBA,” added Tubid, who took the coaching reins from interim coach Raymond Tiongco a week ago.

“We’re grateful for the trust of our respective management.”

Wilson replaced Jamike Jarin while Tenorio succeeded Chito Victolero.

The 45-year-old Wilson got his feet wet a couple of weeks ago when Phoenix won bronze in the four-team Kadayawan Invitational Basketball Tournament in Davao.

“It was enlightening. I think I learned a lot. I feel I learned a lot as far as, you know, what it takes, what’s expected of me, how I work with my assistant coach, how I receive and give feedback to the players,” Wilson said.

Just like Tubid, the Phoenix tactician expressed excitement about going up against other newbie coaches who share the same Ginebra pedigree.

“Oh no, it’s amazing. I just feel that being considered alongside those two is an honor. Obviously, it’s a privilege,” Wilson said.

“There are only 12 head coaching spots in the PBA, and it’s not lost on me as far as how special this situation is. I’m pretty sure they feel the same.”