Road collapse, bridge damage, bus crash hit Nueva Vizcaya in 24 hours

BAGUIO CITY — The driver and passengers of a jeep loaded with tomatoes were rushed to the hospital on the morning of September 5, 2025, after their vehicle fell into a ravine when a portion of the road they were traversing collapsed in the municipality of Aritao, Nueva Vizcaya.

The incident occurred at the Benguet-Nueva Vizcaya Road, Purok 3, Barangay Kirang, Aritao. However, authorities have not disclosed the exact number of victims or the precise time of the accident.

The Aritao Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Office announced that the road is now passable as a single lane as of 5:50 AM. This road was recently completed in May 2025.

Meanwhile, as of 10:28 AM on September 5, 2025, the overflow bridge has been made passable after personnel from the barangay local government units of Calitlitan and Balite in Aritao, together with local quarry operators, repaired the bridge. The bridge was previously destroyed by strong river currents.

In a separate incident on the evening of September 4, 2025, at 9:40 PM, a Florida bus collided with a pick-up truck along the National Highway in Aritao. A video of the accident was uploaded online and has been widely shared.

Authorities are currently investigating the details of the incident, including the number of victims involved.