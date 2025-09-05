River cruises open new horizons for Filipino travelers

Nicholas Lim, Chief Executive Officer of The Travel Corporation, which oversees leading brands such as Trafalgar, Contiki, and Insight Vacations, graced today’s episode of DAILY TRIBUNE’s Pairfect to share immersive and meaningful travel experiences Filipinos can explore.

Speaking on the company’s 105 years of expertise, Lim highlighted river cruises as a unique and breathtaking way to discover inland destinations.

For many Filipinos, the term river cruise may still be unfamiliar. Unlike ocean liners that dock at major ports, river cruises sail directly into towns and villages. “I would say, a seamless way to travel. It’s an alternative way to travel,” Lim explained.

Onboard, guests enjoy ships that function like floating hotels with full-board dining, including meals and drinks. Offboard, travelers are brought into local markets, cafés, and communities, allowing them to meet residents, try delicacies, and engage in cultural exchanges. “An authentic taste,” as he described.

According to Lim, this form of travel offers a new lens of perspective. “You get to see the soul of the destination. So lovely,” he said.

The Travel Corporation currently offers itineraries along Europe’s Danube and Rhine rivers, where travelers can enjoy stunning views of castles, vineyards, and historic towns, including World War II landmarks.

Beyond river cruises, the company has launched 10 new travel itineraries, such as the English Adventure, a 12-day journey through Cambridge and Oxford, ideal for Filipino parents who wish to glimpse universities where they may want to send their children. Looking ahead, destinations include Bulgaria, Budapest, and Transylvania in 2026, with a visit to Bram Stoker’s iconic Dracula’s Castle.