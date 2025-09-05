Remulla seeks clearance from Ombudsman ahead of JBC deadline

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla asked the Office of the Ombudsman to quickly decide on a complaint filed against him on Friday, 5 September.

He needs to be cleared of the complaint before the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) can finalize its list of candidates, setting a deadline for him to submit the clearance. The Ombudsman must officially dismiss the complaint for Remulla to get the clearance.

The complaints were submitted following the International Criminal Court’s issuance of an arrest warrant for former President Rodrigo Duterte last March.

Senator Imee Marcos, who has had differences with her brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., but continues to back Vice President Sara Duterte, was the one who filed the complaints.

She also alleged that Remulla attempted to pressure Acting Ombudsman Dante Vargas into dismissing the case.

Remulla responded by saying he was just doing his job and doesn't believe it amounts to corruption. He added that he joined the selection process because he wants to help stop corruption and believes in accountability.

"Ako naman kasi, I will go where it takes me, and I had to throw my hat in because I believe the impunity of corruption has to stop,” said Remulla.