QCPD nabs suspect involved in death of businessman in Novaliches

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Acting Director P/Col. Randy Glenn Silvio on Friday said they had swiftly solved the daylight murder of a 43-year-old businessman who was shot dead in his laundry shop in a subdivision in Brgy. Bagbag, Novaliches, on 1 September 2025.

Silvio said the suspect, identified as alias “Mike Joey,” 43, a rider and resident of Brgy. Baesa, Quezon City, was wearing a black raincoat and a red helmet when he barged into the victim’s shop at around 8:59 AM and shot him multiple times. The suspect fled on a red Honda Click motorcycle toward Quirino Highway, taking the victim’s gold necklace worth P145,000.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was immediately created which, through relentless CCTV backtracking, hot pursuit operations, and coordination among the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU), Novaliches Police Station 4, District Special Operations Unit (DSOU), District Anti-Carnapping Unit (DACU), and barangay units, successfully traced the suspect’s movements.

CCTV footage showed the suspect at Sabina Market, where he brought the stolen necklace to a goldsmith for repair. He was further identified through his getaway motorcycle with plate number 134USF, later verified by LTO records to be registered under his wife.

On 3 September 2025, at about 10:03 AM, composite tracker teams cornered and arrested the suspect at Sitio Pajo Market, Brgy. Baesa.

His wife later surrendered pieces of evidence, including the red Honda Click motorcycle, a tampered plate number, a black raincoat, a red helmet, sandals, and another helmet used for disguise.

The suspect is now in custody and will be charged with Robbery with Homicide before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

Silvio commended the swift and coordinated efforts of the operatives:

“I commend our investigators and operatives who worked tirelessly day and night to identify, track, and apprehend the suspect in just two days. This swift case resolution reflects our commitment to deliver justice and rid our streets of criminals, in line with the directives of the Acting CPNP and the NCRPO Regional Director. ”