Philippines, US honor shared legacy in Baguio

On 3 September, US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson and Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong led a ceremony commemorating the 80th Victory Day at the US Ambassador’s Residence in Camp John Hay.

Together, they honored the shared sacrifices of Filipino and Allied forces during World War II and celebrated the enduring ties between the Philippines and the United States.

Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr. served as the guest of honor.

Victory Day marks the end of World War II in the Philippines. In the 80 years since standing shoulder-to-shoulder in battle, the Philippines and the United States have grown ever closer as friends, partners and allies.

“The liberation of the Philippines during World War II was a triumph of the extraordinary bravery of Allied forces and the indomitable spirit of the Filipino people. From resistance movements that defied occupation to countless sacrifices made, their legacy is the freedom we cherish today,” Ambassador Carlson said in her remarks.

“This shared struggle forged a special relationship between our two nations, rooted in mutual respect, trust and an unwavering commitment to the safety and prosperity of future generations of Filipinos and Americans.”

“That surrender marked not only the end of World War II in the Philippines but also the triumph of courage, strength in spirit, and hope over tyranny and despair. For us in Baguio, this is more than just an event written in textbooks — it is part of our city’s living memory, a legacy carved into our very identity,” Mayor Magalong said.

“As we remember that day and its significance to the world, we also honor the extraordinary sacrifices of the men and women — Filipino, American, and other allies — who fought courageously to restore peace and freedom.”

“Today must not merely be an ordinary memorial day. It must be a day of deep reflection,” Secretary Teodoro said.

“If we do not learn from the lessons of the past, and think as much as we want that the world is a static place, if we do not have resolve, purpose, and unity in action in all facets of public and private life, even with individual behavior and discipline, then we have no business honoring those who have shed their blood.”

More than 300 guests attended the ceremony, including Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr., National Historical Commission of the Philippines Chairperson Regalado Trota Jose Jr., and Philippine Veterans Affairs Office Undersecretary Reynaldo Mapagu.

Veterans, members of the diplomatic corps, the media, and partners from the public and private sectors were also present.

Ambassador Carlson joined Secretary Teodoro, Mayor Magalong, NHCP Chairperson Jose, and PVAO Undersecretary Mapagu in presenting coins to living World War II veterans Angelo Viloria Andrada, Ernesto Carreon Luis, Florence Rimando Marasigan and Sixta Quiñones Favila to honor their courage and invaluable contributions to freedom and democracy.

Luis led the solemn ringing of the ceremonial bell at 12:10 p.m., marking the exact minute of General Yamashita’s surrender. Churches across Baguio City also rang their bells in unison.

During the event, Ambassador Carlson announced the launch of a virtual tour of the historic US Ambassador’s Residence. Developed by the US Department of State, the virtual tour is free and accessible online through the OBO VR app in the Apple Store or through the following link:https://hullfilm360.com/projects/state/baguio/web/360tour/index.html.

“This initiative preserves our shared heritage and invites future generations to reflect on our past and help build a hopeful tomorrow,” Ambassador Carlson said.

Following the ceremony, Ambassador Carlson hosted a reception celebrating US-Philippine friendship and the 249th anniversary of US independence.

“We begin a new chapter as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of US independence and the 80th anniversary of US-Philippine diplomatic relations in 2026,” Ambassador Carlson said.

“The friendship, partnership and alliance between the United States and the Philippines is a crucial part of that story because of the values we share such as life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”