PCSO solidifies health care support

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) hosted its 2025 Charity Summit on Friday, highlighting its performance in delivering healthcare and charity services and calling for stronger partnerships to expand its reach.

More than 250 stakeholders from government, non-governmental organizations, civic groups and beneficiaries attended the summit, themed “Serving More Through Greater Collaboration.”

PCSO general manager Mel Robles shared that the agency has provided P7.97 billion in medical assistance since 2022, helping nearly one-million patients nationwide.

“These numbers represent lives saved, families given hope, and communities better served,” Robles said. “Every patient we help, every hospital we support, and every patient transport vehicle we turn over brings us closer to a healthier and more compassionate Philippines.”

Robles also reported that the PCSO’s Medical Transport Vehicle Donation Program has distributed 1,297 Patient Transport Vehicles (PTVs) across all regions, nearing its goal of 1,724 PTVs by the end of the year to cover the entire country.

Additionally, the agency has released P68.28 million to 122 institutions since 2022 through its Institutional Partnership Program, which supports children, orphans, indigent patients and people with special needs.

The Medical Equipment Donation Program has also provided P103 million in equipment to 14 hospitals since 2022, with nearly P22 million worth of equipment delivered in the first quarter of 2025 alone.

PCSO chairperson Felix P. Reyes said the true strength of charity lies in collaboration, adding that the PCSO will continue its efforts by working with government hospitals, extending care through mobile dental clinics and supporting last-mile communities with sea patient transport vehicles.