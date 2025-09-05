PCSO reports P7.97B in medical aid, nears 1,724 patient transport vehicles

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Friday hosted the 2025 Charity Summit, underscoring the agency’s strong performance in delivering healthcare and charity services nationwide while reinforcing partnerships to expand its reach.

Attended by more than 250 stakeholders from the national government, non-government organizations, civic groups, and beneficiaries, the Charity Summit 2025 — with the theme “Serving More Through Greater Collaboration” — highlighted PCSO’s accomplishments and beneficiaries served, as well as its upcoming programs designed to reach underserved and last-mile communities.

PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles shared the agency’s major milestones, including the P7.97 billion worth of medical assistance extended since 2022, benefiting nearly one million patients nationwide.

“These numbers represent lives saved, families given hope, and communities better served,” Robles said. “Every patient we help, every hospital we support, and every patient transport vehicle we turn over brings us closer to a healthier and more compassionate Philippines,” he added.

Robles also reported that PCSO’s Medical Transport Vehicle Donation Program has already distributed 1,297 patient transport vehicles (PTVs) across all regions and is close to its target of providing 1,724 PTVs by year’s end, covering the whole country.

The agency likewise emphasized the impact of its Institutional Partnership Program, which since 2022 has released P68.28 million to 122 institutions caring for children, orphans, indigent patients, and persons with special needs.

Under its Medical Equipment Donation Program, PCSO has delivered P103 million worth of medical equipment to 14 hospitals since 2022. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, nearly P22 million worth of equipment was turned over to hospitals, strengthening their capacity to serve patients in need.

PCSO Chairperson Judge Felix P. Reyes (Ret.) shared that the true strength of charity lies in collaboration — when government, civil society, and the private sector work hand in hand.

“The true power of charity lives not on individual acts but in the synergy of many working together – whether you are from government, civil society, or the private sector. PCSO has long stood as a pillar of public service, and we know that our impact is magnified when we listen,” Chairperson Reyes said.

Reyes said PCSO will continue strengthening its efforts by working with government hospitals through its Medical Equipment Program, extending care through mobile dental clinic units, and supporting last-mile and island communities with sea patient transport vehicles.

He explained that these initiatives reflect the agency’s continuing response to the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to strengthen and modernize the healthcare system.

PCSO also underscored the importance of building stronger partnerships with NGOs and community organizations to ensure that more programs can be realized and more Filipinos can be reached.

The summit brought together partners from government, civil society, and the private sector in a shared commitment to expand access to healthcare and charity services for Filipinos. More than just an occasion to present accomplishments, it became a call to strengthen collaboration and deepen the impact of every program.

“As we gather here in this summit, let us take home three important truths: first, that collaboration makes our mission possible; second, that every program is not just about numbers, but about lives and families touched; and third, that together, we can and we will serve more Filipinos in greater and more meaningful ways,” Robles said.