PAWS eyes raps vs ‘abusive’ K9 handler

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) announced it will file charges against a K9 handler after a video showing him allegedly mistreating a dog went viral.

In a statement, PAWS said the video shows the handler “forcefully and violently” attempting to retrieve a ball from the dog named Bingo.

“PAWS is deeply outraged and condemns these repeated acts of violence and neglect toward K9s,” the organization said. “There is no job, task, or excuse that ever justifies cruelty or violence in any workplace, and certainly not in the treatment of animals.”

The group said it is working with officials from Meralco, the electricity provider where the incident occurred, and the person who took the video to file the appropriate charges. PAWS noted that the person who filmed the video will be the primary witness.

In a separate statement, Meralco confirmed the incident took place on company property. The company said it was “deeply disturbed” by the video and is reviewing its practices to ensure all animals in its operations are “treated with respect, dignity and kindness.”

Meralco said it is cooperating with Search and Secure Canine Training and Services International Inc. (SAS K9), the security agency that handles Bingo, as well as relevant authorities.

SAS K9 also released a statement, saying it has placed the handler on preventive suspension and directed him to return to a training facility for “retraining and reassessment.” The handler has reportedly “acknowledged his actions and expressed willingness to undergo the necessary corrective measures.”

SAS K9 said Bingo is in good health and did not sustain any injuries. The company said it is conducting an internal review and reinforcing its handler training protocols to prevent similar incidents.