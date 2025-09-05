PAOCC launches missing couple, biz partner search

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) is searching for a married couple and their business partner who have been missing for two months after leaving a condominium in Taguig City, authorities said.

Police said that Henry Angelo Pantollana, his wife, Margie Pantollana and business partner Richard Cadiz were last seen leaving their building for a business transaction in Pasig City on 6 July. A relative said they lost contact with the three around noon.

According to PAOCC executive director Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz, the incident appears to be a “business deal that went wrong.” The victims were reportedly carrying an undisclosed amount of money and a watch worth P20 million, which Cruz believes may have attracted the suspects.

The PAOCC said the victims’ family reached out to them after a lack of progress in the investigation by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group. A relative of the couple said the family has not received any ransom demands.