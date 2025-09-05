Pangilinan welcomes peaceful protests

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan on Friday welcomed public demonstrations as part of a healthy democracy amid issues surrounding the anomalous flood control projects.

"I understand that there will be a series of protest actions and we encourage that. That is part of democracy, the peaceful assembly for redress of grievances, which is a constitutionality guaranteed right," Pangilinan stressed.

As a former student activist himself, the senator urged Filipinos to continue holding public officials accountable, noting that many of those implicated in the flood control controversy may seek reelection in 2028.

Pangilinan underscored that the most effective safeguard against abuse in government is an active and vigilant citizenry demanding accountability.

“Keep our elected officials — including myself — on their toes. Hold us to account and organize activities to voice your grievances peacefully,” Pangilinan urged.

Protesters trooped outside the Batasan complex on Friday during the Department of Public Works and Highways budget deliberation.

On Thursday, protesters threw mud, vandalized, and shook the gate of the St. Gerrard Construction building, a firm owned by the Discaya family. The rallyists were composed of flood victims and militant groups.

St. Gerrard Construction was among nine construction companies owned by Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya that won over P30 billion in government flood control contracts from 2022 to 2025.