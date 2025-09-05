Palawan’s hidden jewel reimagined

This month marks a new beginning for Lagen Island, the cherished sanctuary located in Palawan’s Bacuit Bay.

Following a significant renovation, Lagen was reinvented as an exquisite 42-key private island getaway surrounded by lush forests, stunning limestone cliffs and the ever-changing blue waters of the sea.

The idea is calm elegance, steeped in cultural craftsmanship and legacy. Each of the island’s 42 Forest Rooms and Water Villas is built to blend with nature while imparting stories about Filipino culture.

Arrival becomes part of the adventure. Guests enter a hall inspired by the island’s famed paraw sailing boats, with hand-carved wood and ceramic beading created by local artists, setting the tone for what’s to come. Every element of the villas pays homage to Filipino craftsmanship — woven textures, ornate woodwork, and indigenous patterns create an intimate dialogue between past and present, immersing guests in a strong feeling of home.

This transformation is the result of a multidisciplinary collaboration between WATG, Wimberly Interiors Studio, Henning Larsen and Ayala Land Hospitality’s Creative Team. More than just a redesign, the new Lagen is a benchmark in story-led evolution, weaving heritage, sustainability and community into every detail.

That spirit of authenticity extends to partnerships with artisans across the archipelago. Artisano Kabalan brings clay brickwork from Olongapo, shaped by Filipino, indigenous and American influences. Creaete Industrial Corp adds its masterful wood carvings from Cavite, reflecting Filipino, Spanish and indigenous artistry. The soulful weaves of Niño Franco’s Wilson Limon, Jenny Mann, the T’boli Weavers, Gemma James Medel and the Marabatuan Indigenous People Weavers Association infuse the interiors with vibrant patterns, adding cultural depth to contemporary design.