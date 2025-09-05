Palawan’s hidden jewel reimagined

This month marks a new beginning for Lagen Island, the cherished sanctuary located in Palawan’s Bacuit Bay.
Following a significant renovation, Lagen was reinvented as an exquisite 42-key private island getaway surrounded by lush forests, stunning limestone cliffs and the ever-changing blue waters of the sea.
The idea is calm elegance, steeped in cultural craftsmanship and legacy. Each of the island’s 42 Forest Rooms and Water Villas is built to blend with nature while imparting stories about Filipino culture.
Arrival becomes part of the adventure. Guests enter a hall inspired by the island’s famed paraw sailing boats, with hand-carved wood and ceramic beading created by local artists, setting the tone for what’s to come. Every element of the villas pays homage to Filipino craftsmanship — woven textures, ornate woodwork, and indigenous patterns create an intimate dialogue between past and present, immersing guests in a strong feeling of home.
This transformation is the result of a multidisciplinary collaboration between WATG, Wimberly Interiors Studio, Henning Larsen and Ayala Land Hospitality’s Creative Team. More than just a redesign, the new Lagen is a benchmark in story-led evolution, weaving heritage, sustainability and community into every detail.
That spirit of authenticity extends to partnerships with artisans across the archipelago. Artisano Kabalan brings clay brickwork from Olongapo, shaped by Filipino, indigenous and American influences. Creaete Industrial Corp adds its masterful wood carvings from Cavite, reflecting Filipino, Spanish and indigenous artistry. The soulful weaves of Niño Franco’s Wilson Limon, Jenny Mann, the T’boli Weavers, Gemma James Medel and the Marabatuan Indigenous People Weavers Association infuse the interiors with vibrant patterns, adding cultural depth to contemporary design.
The rooms and villas feel like private sanctuaries. Forest Rooms and Suites open to balconies with sweeping coastline views, while Water Villas include sunken sofas that bring visitors closer to the sea. Within, understated elegance reigns supreme: bedrooms flow into walk-in wardrobes, suite bathrooms have double vanities and freestanding bathtubs, and subtle indigenous themes from Tagbanua, Tausug and Maranao are engraved into the décor.
Even architectural details pay homage to traditional bahay kubo and Batak tribe Giyangganan weaving patterns, incorporating cultural tales into the design’s core foundation.
Beyond the accommodations, Lagen’s immersive storytelling continues in thoughtfully designed spaces. A state-of-the-art Dive Center and Marine & Biodiversity Conservation Center celebrate the island’s ecological legacy, while a two-level wellness sanctuary invites guests to surrender to the island’s rhythm. From spa gardens and yoga studios to healing pools and private treatment rooms, every detail whispers of renewal and quiet elegance.
“The new era of Lagen is designed to be rooted in authenticity,” Paloma Urquijo Zobel de Ayala, creative director of Ayala Land Hospitality, said. “Local artisans from across the archipelago have answered the call to bring Lagen reimagined to life, where enduring traditional craftsmanship outweighs easy ornamentation, and every surface presents us with an opportunity to celebrate the rich Filipino aesthetic and cultural heritage.”
For more than two decades, Ayala Land Hospitality has been a steward of conservation and responsible development in Palawan. With this transformation, Lagen doesn’t just redefine luxury — it reframes Filipino hospitality, inviting travelers to experience heritage, artistry and nature in perfect harmony. It’s a chance to witness why Filipino design belongs on the global stage, while basking in the serene beauty of one of the world’s most breathtaking island escapes.
Whether you are a returning guest or discovering Lagen for the very first time, this island promises more than just a stay. It offers a sanctuary where beauty is preserved, stories are celebrated, and every visit becomes part of a living legacy.