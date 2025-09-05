Paalam, Ogayre get past Taiwanese foes

Carlo Paalam and Junmilardo Ogayre won their respective matches to start the Philippines’ campaign in the World Boxing Championship in Liverpool, England.

Paalam, a silver medalist in the Tokyo Olympics, defeated Hsu Chiao Chun of Chinese Taipei in the Round of 64 of the men’s 55-kilogram division.

Meanwhile, Ogayre advanced to the next round after beating Taipei’s Lai Chu-En, 5-0. in Round of 64 of the men’s 60kg division via unanimous decision.

He will take on Biibars Zhexen of Kazakhstan in the Round of 32.

The Philippines took a bye on Friday but will return to action on Saturday with Ronald Chavez Jr. facing Matthew McCole of Ireland in the men’s 70kg division on Saturday.

Mark Ashley Fajardo will battle Elvin Alliev of Ukraine on Sunday in the Round of 32 men’s 65kg category.

Jay Bryan Baricuatro goes all out against an opponent from Bulgaria or Spain in the Round of 16 men’s 50kg on 9 September.

Ofelia Magno was the lone Filipino delegate in Liverpool not seeing action as her gender test results did not come out in time for the tournament.

“We had to get her test done here upon arrival (organizers arranged for it) because such a test is not available in the Philippines,” Manalo said.

“I think World Boxing has to be strict with the eligibility criteria because of the controversies in the Paris Olympics that has resulted in appeals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”