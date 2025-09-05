P15K wage hike for teachers pushed

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Friday, 5 September, joined the commemoration of National Teachers' Month by stressing the need for a P15,000 across-the-board monthly wage hike for public school teachers and employees, in addition to medical discounts and other benefits, and the protection of their pension contributions.

Hontiveros is pushing for the passage of Senate Bill No. 211, or the Dagdag Sahod for Public Education Teachers and Employees Act, and Senate Bill No. 575, or the Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay Para sa Guro, to increase the salaries and benefits of teaching and non-teaching personnel.

"Our teachers, every day, pour their time, effort, and love into our youth. So as a thank you to them, I want to give them a salary increase so that their lives can be more comfortable," the senator said.

Under Senate Bill No. 211, all public school teachers and personnel will receive a P15,000 salary increase, to be given in three tranches: P6,000 in the first year, followed by P5,000, and finally P4,000.

In addition to proposing a salary increase, Hontiveros also filed Senate Bill No. 575 that would grant all teachers a 10 percent discount and VAT exemption on medicines and other essential health products, along with other health benefits.

"I know that many of our teachers suffer from physical pain and illness due to the amount of work they do. That's why I want to ensure that medicine is more affordable and that there is enough support for their health," she added.

Hontiveros’ bill will also provide for teachers’ health centers, special wards in Department of Health (DOH) hospitals, government-paid PhilHealth contributions, medical assistance from the DOH, Department of Social Welfare and Development, and Department of Education, as well as five days of annual mental health and wellness leave.

Hontiveros also expressed her worry over the integrity of public school teachers’ pensions, saying that it is crucial that they be assured a comfortable future when they retire from government service.

"I join the call of public school teachers and other government employees to protect their hard-earned pensions and savings. I want to give them the peace of mind that when they retire, they will still receive something," she said.

"By increasing their salaries, increasing their benefits, and safeguarding their pensions, we can show that our teachers are valued not just on Teachers' Day, but every day."