P1.3M worth of illegal drugs seized in Calumpit buy-bust

Calumpit, Bulacan – The authorities seized illegal drugs worth P1.36-million during a buy-bust operation at the Brgy. Palimbang of this town on the evening of 3 September 2025.

According to the Bulacan Police Provincial Office (BPPO), the buy-bust operation led to the arrest of a suspect in possession of the P1,360,000-worth of suspected shabu. The suspect identified only as 63-year-old Sacho is a tricycle driver and resident of Barangay Marcos.

The said operation was conductd by the Calumpit Municipal Police Station led by the Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU).

Recovered from the suspect is one sachet of suspected shabu bought by the poseur-buyer, three sachets, two plastic bags that contain suspected shabu, and other drug paraphernalia such as weighing scale and three empty sachets.

The authorities said that the total weight of the alleged illegal drugs is more or less 200 grams, with a standard price of P1,360,000.

Criminal charges for violating Section 5, 11 and 12 of Article II ng Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are currently being readied against the suspect at the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office in Malolos City.