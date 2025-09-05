Nueva Vizcaya road mishaps logged

BAGUIO CITY — A jeepney driver and passengers were taken to a hospital Friday morning after their vehicle fell into a ravine when a section of the Benguet-Nueva Vizcaya Road collapsed.

Authorities reported that the incident occurred in Purok 3, Barangay Kirang. The number of people injured and the exact time of the accident were not immediately released by authorities.

The Aritao Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office announced that as of 5:50 a.m. Friday, the road — which was completed in May — was only passable by a single lane.

In a separate development, an overflow bridge in the area was made passable again as of 10:28 a.m. Friday after it was repaired by local officials and quarry operators.

The bridge was damaged by strong river currents.

On Thursday night, a Florida bus and a pickup truck collided on the National Highway in Aritao. A video of the crash was widely shared online. Authorities are investigating the details of the accident and the number of victims.