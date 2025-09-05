Nova bizman slay ‘perp’ nabbed

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) disclosed Friday it has solved the daylight murder of a 43-year-old businessman who was shot to death inside his laundry shop on Monday.

The suspect, identified as Mike Joey, a motorcycle rider, was arrested Wednesday in Barangay Baesa, police said. He is accused of shooting the businessman multiple times at his shop in a subdivision in Barangay Bagbag, Novaliches, at 8:59 a.m. Monday.

According to police, the suspect, wearing a black raincoat and a red “Move It” helmet, fled on a red Honda Click motorcycle with the victim’s gold necklace worth an estimated P145, 000.

A special investigation team used CCTV footage, hot-pursuit operations and inter-unit coordination to track the suspect. The investigation found that the suspect had taken the stolen necklace to a goldsmith for repair at Sabina Market. He was further identified through his motorcycle’s plate number, which was registered to his wife.

On Wednesday at 10:03 a.m., police arrested Mike Joey at Sitio Pajo Market in Barangay Baesa. His wife later turned over evidence, including the motorcycle, a tampered plate number, the raincoat, helmet and other items.

The suspect is in custody and faces charges of robbery with homicide at the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

QCPD acting director P/Col. Randy Glenn Silvio commended the quick work of the operatives.