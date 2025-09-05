No sibling rivalry between Nitura sisters

Sisters Shaina and Judiel Nitura are always there to lift and push each other in their drive to make a name for themselves in volleyball.

Although separated by schools and mother leagues, the Nitura siblings are walking the same path as collegiate rising stars.

“I may not be able to talk to her that much, but I always send her messages through chat each time she has a game. It’s a big factor that we message each other. It boosts our confidence, and it pushes us knowing that we have each other’s backs,” said Judiel, a stalwart of Letran in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

A prized hitter from Adamson University, Shaina reciprocates Judiel’s support.

“I may not be that vocal to them in terms of helping but I make them feel as much as I can that I’m here to give my support. If they need me, I’m just here,” Shaina said.

Judiel, the NCAA Season 100 Best Opposite Spiker, expressed pride in her younger sister’s achievements, both locally and internationally.

Shaina reset the scoring standard in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 in a resounding debut that earned her Rookie of the Year.

The power-hitting Shaina is also a member of Alas Pilipinas, which won silver in the AVC Nations Cup and a couple of bronze in the Southeast Asian V-League.

“Of course, super proud because she’s able to reach what she wants to achieve in her career. One factor is that ever since she started playing volleyball, it’s her dream to join the national team. And now she’s able to realize it,” the elder Nitura said.

“She already made a name in the UAAP. She already made her mark as a star.”

The Nitura sisters could cross paths in what promises to be an exciting sibling rivalry in the 2025 Shakey’s Super League Preseason Unity Cup unfurling on 20 September.

Although in separate brackets, the Lady Falcons and Lady Knights behind their Nituras could meet in the playoffs.

Adamson, fresh from conquering the SSL National Invitationals Cebu Leg where Shaina was named Best Player, is in Pool B with Far Eastern University, Arellano University and Jose Rizal University.

Letran is joined by University of Santo Tomas, University of the Philippines, Mapua University in Pool C.

Depending on their ranks after the single round robin group stage, the Lady Falcons and Lady Knights might go on a collision course as early as the second round.

The Nituras had an earlier head-to-head when their teams met in the ongoing 2025 V-League Collegiate Challenge last Wednesday.

Adamson defeated the NCAA runner-up Letran, 25-18, 25-17, 25-16, with Shaina scoring 10 points for the Lady Falcons, who are unscathed in six outings.

Judiel had 13 in a losing effort.