Nieto apologizes for late class suspension advisory amid bad weather

Cainta, Rizal Mayor Keith Nieto apologized for the late announcement on the cancellation of classes on Friday due to inclement weather.

"Sorry for the late advisory. Kasalanan ko ito. Walang excuses," Nieto said in a social media post.

"Pabalik pa lang ako sa Cainta, pero dapat na-monitor ko pa rin kahit nasaan ako. Sorry po talaga," the mayor added.

The local government suspended classes in the town, covering all levels in both private and public schools, due to the yellow rainfall warning issued by PAGASA.

Meanwhile, Nieto also announced the opening of the town's new Super Health Center in Tuason, Valley Golf, this October.

The 24/7 healthcare facility will offer basic services such as laboratories and an operating room, so patients don’t have to go to the hospital for minor surgeries.

"Isang linggo ko nang pinapatag ang rampang dadaanan ng ambulansyang ilalagay dito. Munisipyo natin ang may-ari ng excavator. Bukas dadating naman ang ready mix para masemento ang kalye," Nieto said.