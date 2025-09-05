mWell rolls out digital health ID for unified records

mWell, the digital healthcare arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), has launched a digital health ID that gives patients secure and portable access to their medical records.

Accessible via the mWell app, the company said on Friday that the Health ID serves as a digital passport containing lab results, prescriptions, vaccination records, emergency contacts, and other vital information.

It features built-in consent and privacy controls, enabling patients to share their records with doctors, hospitals, and partner clinics without the need for cumbersome paperwork.

“The mWell Health ID is a crucial step towards universal healthcare, which envisions allowing all Filipinos to move through their health journeys with security and peace of mind,” mWell Chairman and MPIC Chairman, President and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan said.

Chaye Cabal-Revilla, President and CEO of mWell and Chief Finance, Risk, and Sustainability Officer of MPIC, said the unified ID seeks to “build a future where care is reliable, data-driven, and always within reach.”

“The digital Health ID opens a new chapter for Philippine healthcare as it represents a shift toward empowering patients and building a healthier, more connected nation,” she added.

mWell Chief Operating Officer Dr. Raymond Sarmiento, on the other hand, pointed out that the Health ID addresses one of the biggest challenges in the healthcare system — the lack of interoperability of patient records.

He noted that the system builds stronger connections between patients and providers, while also serving as a secure, patient-centered tool that makes medical data portable, reliable, and more useful in strengthening the health system.

The launch of the ID also supports the Universal Health Care Act by tackling coordination issues caused by fragmented, paper-based records.

It complements mWell’s push for wider digital ecosystem, which includes KonsultaMD teleconsultations, the mWell HealthSuite for hospital management, and outreach initiatives such as the mobile “Clinic-in-a-Bag,” drone medicine delivery, and BangkaHealth for remote communities.