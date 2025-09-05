Mother-daughter duo arrested in Taguig for alleged child exploitation

Authorities are preparing charges against a mother-daughter tandem nabbed for allegedly exploiting minors in Taguig City, following an operation that also rescued seven children.

Taguig City Police Station carried out an entrapment operation on the evening of Wednesday, 3 September, at Barangay Calzada-Tipas.

The suspects were identified as 42-year-old “Hazel” and her 19-year-old daughter “Joylyn.” An investigation showed that Hazel forced her two children into indecent acts and sold their nude photos and videos online.

Authorities learned of the situation when one of the victims disclosed the abuse to her teacher. The report was validated by the Women and Children Protection Desk.

Five other children aged 3 to 17 were also rescued during the operation and are now under the custody of the City Social Welfare and Development Office for care and intervention.

The Southern Police District (SPD) on Friday said the five were Hazel’s three other children, one grandchild, and a younger relative.

Seized from the suspects were several gadgets and cellphones allegedly used in the crimes, pending issuance of a warrant to seize and examine computer data.

The suspects will be charged with violations of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act and the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children law.