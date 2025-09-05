Meralco unit extends power deal with Okada Manila

MPower, the retail electricity arm of Manila Electric Company (Meralco), has extended its supply agreement with premier gaming destination Okada Manila to continue powering the 30-hectare luxury resort complex in Parañaque City.

MPower, led by head Redel Domingo, provides cost-competitive supply and flexible energy solutions that support business efficiency and sustainability.

“MPower is proud to power progress for the hospitality industry and this partnership is a testament to how collaboration can drive both economic growth and environmental stewardship,” Domingo said on Friday.

Okada Manila first tapped MPower in 2020, and the partnership has since evolved to keep pace with the resort’s growing energy needs.

“Reliable and sustainable energy is critical to delivering the seamless, five-star experience our guests expect at Okada Manila. MPower has been a trusted partner in helping us achieve operational efficiency and environmental responsibility,” Okada Manila president and chief operating officer Byron Yip said.

“Choosing a retail electricity supplier like MPower has enabled us to optimize our energy use while supporting long-term growth and innovation across the resort,” he added.