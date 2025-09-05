Marcos switches on 17.8-MW Siquijor plants to stabilize island power

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Friday led the ceremonial switching-on of the 17.8-megawatt New Siquijor Diesel Power Plants, signaling a major leap forward in solving the island province’s long-standing power supply issues.

Held at the Province of Siquijor Electric Cooperative (PROSIELCO) facility in the municipality of Larena, the event marked the official launch of three newly constructed power plants: a 4.4-MW plant in Larena, a 6.6-MW plant in Lazi, and a 6.8-MW plant in Siquijor town.

The plants were fast-tracked following the Energy Regulatory Commission’s revocation of the authority of Siquijor Island Power Corporation (SIPCOR) to operate, citing multiple violations and its failure to ensure a stable power supply across the province.

With a dependable capacity of 12.25 megawatts and a reserve of 1.7 megawatts, Marcos stressed that the new power infrastructure is more than sufficient to meet Siquijor’s peak demand of 9 MW, ensuring uninterrupted electricity for homes, businesses, and vital services.

The project is a result of a collaborative effort involving the National Electrification Administration (NEA), PROSIELCO, Cebu Electric Cooperative I and III (CEBECO I and III), and other partner stakeholders.

Beyond solving the immediate power crisis, Marcos said the facilities are expected to significantly reduce brownouts, improve system reliability, and fuel local economic growth by supporting tourism, small businesses, and public services.

Marcos earlier visited Siquijor on 11 June to assess the worsening power situation. He then ordered authorities to provide swift and lasting solutions.