Marcos leads YAKAP caravan rollout in Bohol

(FILES) President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Education Secretary Sonny Angara led the Yaman ng Kalusugan (YAKAP) Caravan at Aurora National High School to promote healthier school communities. The caravan is part of the CLASS+ program, which links school clinics with local health systems through PhilHealth’s Konsulta package. YAKAP expands these services to cover free consultations, lab tests, cancer screenings, and up to P20,000 worth of medicines annually. At the Aurora event, more than 200 elementary students received eye check-ups, while over 350 teachers, staff, and students availed themselves of services including X-rays and ECGs.Photograph by Yummie Dingding for DAILY TRIBUNE
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday led the rollout of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation’s (PhilHealth) Yaman ng Kalusugan Program para Malayo sa Sakit (YAKAP) caravan in Calape, Bohol.

Malacañang underscored the government’s commitment to keeping school communities healthy and well-supported.

After inaugurating the Calunasan Small Reservoir Irrigation Project (SRIP), Marcos visited the nearby Mandaug Elementary School, where he distributed 118 school bags to Grade 1 and 2 students and turned over two smart board televisions.

The YAKAP program aims to strengthen primary care through streamlined services at the grassroots level.

Beneficiaries, comprised of around 200 parents and students, received free medical consultations, medicines, and PhilHealth services such as registration, ID printing, and member data updates.

The medical caravan was jointly conducted by the Calape Rural Health Unit and the Calape Mother and Child Hospital.

Joining the President were Education Secretary Sonny Angara and PhilHealth acting president and CEO Edwin Mercado.

