Marcos inaugurates Calunasan irrigation project in Bohol

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday inaugurated the Calunasan Small Reservoir Irrigation Project (SRIP) in the municipality of Calape, Bohol, stressing a major milestone in the government’s efforts to boost agricultural productivity and rural development.

Joined by National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Administrator Eduardo Guillen, Marcos led the unveiling of the project marker and emphasized the administration’s commitment to strengthening food security and improving the livelihoods of Filipino farmers.

The Calunasan SRIP is designed to irrigate around 300 hectares of farmland and benefit approximately 400 farmers across four barangays: Calunasan, Abucayan Sur, Lucob, and Bentig.

According to NIA-Region VII Acting Manager for Engineering and Operations Division Nelson Doliente, the dam and its irrigation facilities have been fully operational since a successful test run on August 20.

The project is expected to significantly improve crop yields, increase cropping intensity, and reduce irrigation expenses for local farmers.

With a total project cost of P813 million, the SRIP is currently 97.94% complete.

The remaining construction works, including slope protection and a planned view deck, are set to be completed by November 23, 2025.

The initiative supports the broader goals of the Marcos administration to enhance food production, ensure sustainable agriculture, and provide critical infrastructure to underserved farming communities.

Malacañang said the Calunasan SRIP adds to the growing list of government-led projects aimed at transforming rural areas into more resilient and self-sufficient agricultural hubs.