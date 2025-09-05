Marcos’ Cambodia trip expected to deliver new pacts and deeper ties

The Philippines may sign new agreements with Cambodia on combating transnational crimes, higher education, and air services as President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is set for a state visit to Cambodia, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Friday.

In a pre-departure briefing at Malacañan Palace, DFA spokesperson Angelica Escalona said the Marcos visit is expected to result in agreements and initiatives that will expand cooperation and “bring tangible benefits to both Filipinos and Cambodians.”

“It will further affirm the Philippines' dedication to advancing its bilateral interests and connectivity with Cambodia,” she added.

According to Escalona, Marcos’ visit is a reciprocal gesture following the official visit of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet to the Philippines in February 2025.

“Upon the invitation of His Majesty King Norodom Sihamomi, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos will undertake a state visit to Cambodia from the 7th to the 9th of September,” Escalona said.

Among the key issues to be addressed during the visit are growing concerns over human trafficking, online scamming operations, and the plight of undocumented or illegally working Filipinos in Cambodia. Escalona confirmed these concerns will be raised during President Marcos’ bilateral meetings with Cambodian officials.

Asked about the issue of scam hubs and the status of undocumented or illegally working Filipinos in Cambodia, Escalona assured reporters that such matters will be part of the President’s bilateral agenda.

"These are important issues for the Philippines, and we do expect them to be discussed during the President’s meetings with Cambodian leaders," she said, citing the rise in human trafficking and scamming operations across mainland Southeast Asia.

Escalona noted the visit will reaffirm the Philippines’ commitment to deepening bilateral relations and strengthening connectivity with Cambodia, particularly within the context of regional efforts under the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

In addition to tackling security and labor concerns, economic cooperation will also be on the agenda. Escalona said the Philippines is hoping to increase its exports to Cambodia, particularly in sectors such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and franchising.

“We’re hoping that we can export more Filipino products. We’re looking at food, beverages, and pharmaceutical products as well as Filipino franchises there,” she added.

Escalona also highlighted the growing momentum in diplomatic engagement between Manila and Phnom Penh, as both nations aim to deepen collaboration under ASEAN in areas including peace, economic growth, and regional security.