Makati police nab suspects who robbed call center worker at gunpoint

Two suspects involved in a robbery incident early Friday were nabbed by the Makati City police, while two of their companions remain at large.

In a press briefing, Southern Police District (SPD) director Brig. Gen. Randy Arceo said the two suspects were back-riding on two black motorcycles when they alighted, held a 25-year-old call center employee at gunpoint, and forcibly took a necklace and bracelet with a combined value of P30,000.

The suspects were identified as 25-year-old alias “Burnok” and 23-year-old alias “Gelo,” both residents of Santa Ana, Manila.

Seized from the suspects were one unit of a caliber 9mm-380 Star Becheverria Elbar pistol with four live rounds, one replica firearm with an inserted magazine, and two motorcycle helmets.

The two other suspects who drove the motorcycles managed to escape.

Arceo added that alias “Gelo” had previous involvement in two robbery cases and illegal gambling in 2023. He was also tagged as one of the suspects in a robbery incident in Bel-Air, Makati, last Thursday targeting a Japanese national.

Meanwhile, alias “Burnok” is a member of the Sputnik gang who had been previously arrested for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act and illegal gambling. He was recently released from custody on 4 August.

Initial investigation showed the four suspects are longtime friends who have been committing crimes together.

Arceo said most robbery suspects had been charged in the past, yet continue to commit crimes targeting vulnerable individuals, including foreigners.

He emphasized that countermeasures are in place, aside from police visibility, such as “OPLAN SITA,” to deter crimes committed by riding-in-tandem suspects.

“It’s a random inspection, an inspection of motorcycles especially those wearing ride-hailing app markings, particularly in Taguig. That is our instruction, that our police should be very vigilant,” he said.