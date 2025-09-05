Maja Salvador makes primetime comeback

Maja Salvador is all set for her powerful primetime comeback as she joins the star-studded cast of one of the most anticipated TV series under ABS-CBN.

Dreamscape Entertainment confirmed on 5 September that Maja will star in an upcoming series alongside Kathryn Bernardo and James Reid.

A video was posted on social media showing Maja, Kathryn, and James in a photoshoot with the caption, “Someone is going to mess with them.”

The upcoming series marks Maja’s long-awaited teleserye comeback. Her last starring role in an ABS-CBN series was for the hit revenge drama The Killer Bride in 2019. She also made a special guest appearance in the action series The Iron Heart in 2022.