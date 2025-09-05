Katharine, Duchess of Kent, dies at 92

Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, passed away at the age of 92, the Royal Family announced on Friday.

She was the oldest living member of the royal family following Elizabeth's death.

The palace said in a statement on Friday: "It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent.

"Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.

"The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess's life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people."

Katharine Worsley became part of the royal family when she married Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, in 1961. They had first met five years before, while he was stationed at a military base in northern England.

She was a talented pianist, organist, and singer. Choosing to give up her royal title, she preferred to be called Mrs. Kent and stepped away from royal duties to spend 13 years teaching music at a primary school in Hull.

Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, sent well wishes to the duchess's family in their statement after her death, writing, "Our thoughts today are with The Duke of Kent and his family, particularly George, Helen and Nicholas."

"The Duchess worked tirelessly to help others and supported many causes, including through her love of music," William and Kate wrote in a message shared on social media. "She will be a much missed member of the family."