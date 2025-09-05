Junior Altas ready for title defense

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta declared its readiness to defend its title when it competes in Season 101 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association juniors basketball tournament that will open on 1 October at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Junior Altas head coach Joph Cleofas said they are working double time in preparation for their title defense, starting with their battle against San Sebastian College on 3 October at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

"We need to win every practice and game. I believe in the players, they give their best every day and every game,” Cleofas said during a recent practice session at the school’s Las Piñas campus.

“I cannot promise that the result will come but we will work hard to defend our title."

Cleofas said defending their crown will not be easy, especially with other teams boosting their rosters with quality players.

A total of seven players from their championship team will be returning like Louie Rosales, Kurt Velasquez, Lance Nitura, Jim Corpuz, Keanne Zanoria, Ezekiel Zamoras, Hanz Candido and Kurt Patalinghug along with some new recruits, who have been training for the past five months in a bid to lead the school to its first back-to-back title.

“We’re going to have a faster season because they reverted to the old format unlike in the previous season that our tournament will be played in the second semester,” Cleofas said.

"We will take one game at the time, adjust to what we can adjust, study the opponents and do the things that are capable on your team and players. All the teams are watching Junior Altas, including San Beda, La Salle Greenhills. Letran, and Mapua.”

Perpetual is stacked in Group A together with Mapua University, Lyceum of the Philippines University, San Sebastian College and Arellano University. Meanwhile, Group B is composed of Letran College, La Salle Greenhills, Emilio Aguinaldo College and Jose Rizal University.

“We identified all our shortcomings and weaknesses during the off-season,” said Cleofas, who led the school to its first title in 40 years with the help of Season and Finals Most Valuable Player Lebron Jhames Daep.

Daep, however, already transferred to De La Salle University.