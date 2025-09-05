Jay Santiago: The Gen Z behind your favorite artist’s viral reels

If you are scrolling through your FYP (for your page) and come across your favorite artist’s reel on Instagram, TikTok or Facebook, chances are that there is a particular Gen Z behind the lens making it all happen.

Meet Jay Santiago, a promising artist, who defines being that person who converts ever-changing happenings into stories that connect stars with their audience. At only 23 years old, his Instagram feed is full of iconic celebrity shoots.

But his journey began with nothing but an iPhone.

“I had an iPhone at that time, so it was like a high-end phone for me. I was just looking around, exploring what interests me. And then, it just so happened that my phone’s camera was good at that time. So, I always took pictures, shot videos, until it reached the point that I made a film with my tropa (friend). And then, I started posting online what I was doing, even if it was just a trip.”

Opportunities started to roll in.

“It just kept going until someone discovered me. Someone who studied at ELJ. And that helped me to pursue my talent,” he said.

Santiago studied at the Eugenio Lopez Jr. Center for Media Arts in senior high and later at University of Santo Tomas Angelicum in college.

From pandemic posts to artist reels

Santiago confessed that working with celebrities was unexpected.

“Actually, it was unexpected that I would be involved in the artista industry. It started after the pandemic. I started posting my works online — whatever shoot, whatever event. I just wanted to showcase the talent or style that I have.”

One collaboration led to another, until he met Michelle Dee, the first artist he collaborated with.

“At that time (Dee), she was looking for a videographer. I was recommended by her full-time videographer. And then, I started working with her as an assistant.”

Through Dee’s production house, Santiago later found himself shooting also with the likes of Yassi Pressman, James Reid, Bianca Umali, Ruru Madrid, Marian Rivera, Chie Filomeno, Jillian Ward, Shuvee Etrata, Darren Espanto, Kobe Paras, Kim Chiu and even Pinoy Big Brother ex-housemates Kai Montinola and Ashley Ortega, to name a few.

That viral ‘Showtime’ reel

One of his most “surprising moments” occurred during a collaboration with Shuvee Etrata.

“It was unexpected because the day that we were going to shoot, actually, it was our second shoot. The first shoot, I met my friend, and we were lip-syncing. I was nervous, kinakapa ko pa on how we were going to work together. And then, it trended.”

He recalled pulling out the shoot on the spot, including selecting current TikTok music at the last minute.

“And then, Modelong Charing came out. While I was listening to it, I immediately envisioned the shots, the execution and how I would edit it. It took two to three hours to edit. Then she posted it. I was surprised — it suddenly trended. In the first 30 minutes, the views were already a million. I was shocked. And then, after a few hours, GMA News picked it up.”

Modelong Charing refers to the OPM (Original Pilipino Music) song “Modelong Charing” by the artist Blakdyak, a popular song from the ‘90s, recognized for its catchy sound and is widely used in a dance trend on platforms like TikTok.

That clip increased his notoriety, and he soon began booking more shoots with many aritsts.

Of course, like most Gen Z creatives, Santiago isn’t stopping at reels.

“My dream collab is with Andrea Brillantes, Kathryn Bernardo, Liza Soberano, Nadine Lustre,” he said.

And he is manifesting an even bigger goal: “Of course, being a director. Hopefully working on commercials, some brands, music videos. Hopefully, a director.”