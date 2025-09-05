Jahns storms to victory

BACOLOD — Keanu Jahns took everything the country’s best, rising stars, and foreign challengers could throw at him — and still walked away stronger, steadier and victorious.

The 29-year-old Fil-German fired a third straight five-under 65 to rule the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge with a 262 total, pocketing P356,000 and completing back-to-back wins on the Philippine Golf Tour.

Fresh from his breakthrough at Caliraya Springs, Jahns proved that triumph was no fluke. He displayed maturity and precision under fire, closing with four birdies in his last six holes, including back-to-back conversions from No. 13 and a 32-foot bomb on the 18th that sealed a four-shot victory over Fidel Concepcion (67, 266).

“This was definitely the hardest,” Jahns said. “The course is so unpredictable — you just can’t afford any mistakes. I just trusted my short game and stayed patient.”

Concepcion settled for P233,000, while three-time Asian Tour champion Angelo Que threatened with a fiery start, going six-under through 11 holes. But he missed key birdie chances late, closing with 64 for solo third at 268.

Aidric Chan (67) fought back to finish solo fourth at 269, while Korean Tae Won Ha (69), Tony Lascuña (67) and defending champion Reymon Jaraula (65) tied for fifth at 270. Tae Soo Kim highlighted the day with a flawless 63, capped by a pitch-in eagle, joining Carl Corpus (66) and Russell Bautista (68) at 271.

Jahns now matches Que’s feat of sweeping the first two PGT legs in 2024 and enters next week’s Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club tilt as the man to beat.

“One shot at a time. Whatever the day gives, I take it,” Jahns added.

Side note: Dino Villanueva provided one last thrill, acing the 184-yard 18th with a Mizuno 6-iron and Trust Premium No. 1 ball. He tied for 24th at 281.