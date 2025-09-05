Jabra launches video bar for small meeting rooms

Jabra has unveiled the PanaCast 40 VBS, an Android-powered video bar aimed at small meeting spaces. The device is designed to provide full-room visibility with a 180-degree field of view using a dual-camera system and advanced stitching technology.

The PanaCast 40 VBS is a scaled-down version of the company’s PanaCast 50 VBS, offering similar performance in a more compact and lower-cost package. It features six microphones with adaptive beamforming, a built-in speaker, and sound-processing software from Jabra’s parent company, GN Group.

The unit supports Android environments and is compatible with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) setups. It also offers optional add-ons, including a touch controller and detachable faceplate, and integrates with Jabra+ software for device management.

Installation is designed to be straightforward, with simplified cable routing and shared accessories with the PanaCast 50 VBS. According to Jabra, the product is intended to help organizations adapt to hybrid work by making smaller rooms functional for video conferencing.

The PanaCast 40 VBS will be available in the Philippines starting August 2025. The standalone video bar will retail for PHP 110,000, while a full package will cost PHP 165,000.

Jabra said the release is part of a broader push to provide scalable solutions for modern workplaces, with a focus on making small and underutilized spaces suitable for professional collaboration.