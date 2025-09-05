HARI at 24 honors the kings of the road

If you run a route, move cargo, or keep a small fleet alive, Hyundai Trucks & Buses has a simple thank you this month. Hariphil Asia Resources Inc. (HARI), the brand’s Philippine distributor, is celebrating its 24th year with Tsuper Deals, a set of price cuts aimed squarely at drivers, operators and entrepreneurs. The offer is straightforward. You can get up to P200,000 off any HARICab variant and up to P400,000 off any Modern PUV (MPUV) variant.

The timing makes sense. Fuel, parts, and fees add up, and upgrading a unit often gets pushed back. A discount that big helps turn a plan into an actual purchase, especially for groups trying to modernize their line or expand service to new areas.

The HARICab sits at the center of this direction. It is a long-haul friendly super cab that’s built for inter-province work, shuttling both people and goods. What makes it handy is how easy it is to set up. Body options can be configured for a mobile store, a delivery van, or a service vehicle.

Alongside it is the Hyundai HD50s GT, a familiar work platform that operators use for a wide range of jobs. From basic logistics to more specialized bodies, it is the kind of unit that gets repurposed without a hassle. For many small businesses, that flexibility is the difference between taking on a new contract and letting it go.

Hyundai’s Modern PUV meets the Department of Transportation’s Certificate of Compliance and follows Philippine National Standards, which means the hardware is aligned with current rules. Commuters get safer steps, better lighting, and more comfortable seating. Drivers get a cabin that is easier to live with on long days.

There is also a School Bus configuration for families and communities that need reliable trips for kids. The focus is on safe boarding, steady air-conditioning, and the peace of mind that comes from a purpose-built setup.

HARI’s leadership ties the promo back to a larger goal. “More than just metal and wheels, the HARICab and the HD50s GT reflect our commitment to nation-building,” says vice chair, president and CEO Maria Fe Perez-Agudo. She points to 24 years of operations and says Tsuper Deals is there to help operators refresh fleets and keep businesses moving forward.