Ghostly medical conditions

In many Eastern and Southeast Asian countries, the seventh lunar month, which often falls within August, is the time when the souls of our dearly departed leave the gates of hell to visit us. During this period, we are advised to put off making major decisions like starting a business, buying a house, postponing medical treatments, or getting married to avoid upsetting restless spirits.

But what if the “ghosts” aren’t supernatural entities but conditions that manifest in real, yet often misunderstood, ways?

Phasmophobia is defined as the extreme and irrational fear of ghosts. Pop star Lady Gaga, who reportedly had phasmophobia, was said to have spent $50,000 on a device that detects ghosts in a room. Those with this condition manifest the disorder through an elevated heart rate and blood pressure, intense anxiety and difficulty sleeping.

“In fact, some fear darkness and nighttime. Being alone or sleeping alone is a frightening thought,” Dr. Jon Edward B. Jurilla said.

Behavioral therapy, exposure therapy and relaxation techniques are effective in addressing this phobia.

Ghost sickness supposedly happens when the spirit of a recently deceased loved one attaches itself to a member of the living, thus sucking the life out of them or causing them harm. A common belief among Polynesians and Native Americans, this disorder presents itself through lethargy, nightmares, hallucinations, nausea, and a loss of appetite.

A person suffering from Capgras delusion is convinced that a family member or close friend is an impostor. Caused either by a brain injury (which imaging tests like a CT scan or MRI can confirm), mental health disorder (schizophrenia, bipolar disorder), or neurological condition (Alzheimer’s disease, dementia), Capgras delusion is treated with

anti-psychotic medication.

Hypochondriasis and Illness Anxiety Disorder are other terms for hypochondria — the persistent worry that one has an undiagnosed life-threatening disease.

As people navigate the traditional superstitions of Ghost Month with prayers and appeasement, Jurilla hopes to bring awareness to real-life “ghostly” disorders and their impact on people.

“They may be rare or unusual, but they also present significant challenges for those affected. The best support we can offer them is understanding, empathy, and evidence-based medical approaches that can help them manage the symptoms and ultimately live a life free of ghosts

— that may include stigma, isolation, and the debilitating impact of their condition,” he said.