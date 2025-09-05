Ghost projects symptom of impunity — IBP

A lawyers’ group on Friday said the highly controversial “ghost” and substandard flood protection projects are not just isolated incidents of mismanagement but a symptom of widespread corruption that erodes public trust and betrays citizens.

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP), which has agreed to partner with the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), said these failings point to a system weakened by patronage and impunity.

In a statement, the IBP pointed out that this environment allows the betrayal of public trust to become commonplace rather than the exception.

It stressed that the true cost of corruption is not only measured in lost government funds.

Instead, its impact is felt most acutely by the vulnerable: children who must learn in unsafe schools, families left exposed to natural disasters because safeguards were substandard or never built, and communities trapped in poverty while resources are diverted elsewhere.

It said that each act of corruption is a “direct assault on dignity” and a violation of the constitutional principle that public office is a public trust.

To help address the problem, the IBP is launching a nationwide anti-corruption campaign. Through its National Center for Legal Aid (NCLA), the organization will establish Anti-Corruption Desks in all its chapters.

These desks will serve as frontline mechanisms to receive evidence, address complaints, and facilitate legal remedies.

A Committee on Good Governance will also be formed to provide impartial oversight, investigate allegations of corruption, and promote integrity in public service.

This committee will leverage the IBP’s nationwide network of legal professionals, adding that the approach aims to bring the legal profession into closer service to the public while reinforcing accountability at every level of government.

The organization’s goal is to help rebuild public trust by creating systems where accountability is not the exception but the expectation.