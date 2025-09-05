From Metro to the Provinces: Meralco powers growth with reliable service

As the country continues to evolve into a more connected and energyintensive economy, M a n i l a E l e c t r i c Company’s (Meralco) smart substations, upgraded transmission lines, and expanded capacity are no longer just support mechanisms — they serve as critical infrastructure investments that promise reliability, innovation and progress. These projects reflect the power distributor’s proactive approach in anticipating customer needs and adapting to the challenges of climate change and urbanization.
With a clear vision for the future, the Manuel V. Pangilinan-led power distribution utility remains committed to powering communities and enabling growth through sustainable and resilient energy solutions. Whether it’s supporting critical facilities, commercial hubs, or everyday households, Meralco’s network enhancements ensure that the lights stay on — and the future stays bright.
In the second quarter of this year, Meralco energized nine major capital expenditure (capex) projects — spanning key urban centers in Metro Manila and high-growth areas in Bulacan, Laguna and Quezon.
“These projects are part of Meralco’s broader network enhancement strategy, ensuring that our infrastructure is future-ready to meet growing energy demand while improving operational flexibility and service reliability,” Meralco first vice president and head of Networks Froilan J. Savet said.
From April to June of this year alone, Meralco commissioned projects contributing a total of 450 megavoltamperes (MVA) in additional capacity to support the load growth and improve service reliability in the cities of Makati, Pasig, Parañaque and Quezon in Metro Manila, as well as several municipalities in Laguna and Quezon.
The power distributor completed the ASEANA 115 kilovolt (kV) – 34.5 kV Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Substation in Parañaque City to support key economic hubs in the southern part of Metro Manila.
The new smart substation now serves the power requirements of business and commercial establishments, including ASEANA 3, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Bayprime Hotel, Seda Manila Bay and Uni-Asia International Prime Holdings Inc.
To enhance power supply reliability in central business districts in Metro Manila, the power distributor also expanded the Bridgetowne 115 kV — 34.5 kV GIS and Makati 115 kV — 34.5 kV GIS Substations.
The Bridgetowne Substation will serve the growing demand of customers in Pasig City and Quezon City, including Exxa and Zetta Towers, Giga Tower, Tera Tower, Opus Mall and GBF Center; while the Makati Substation caters to key customers such as Cash & Carry Mall, St. Clare’s Medical Center, St. Mary of the Woods School, SMDC Red Residences and residents in nearby areas.
In Southern Luzon, Meralco upgraded the Tayabas Power Transformer’s capacity from 100 MVA to 300 MVA to support growing electricity demand in parts of Quezon and Laguna provinces.
Meralco also energized five major projects intended to improve its subtransmission system backbone, Savet said.
The power distributor increased the capacity of the Dila-Real 115 kV line, bolstering power reliability for customers in Laguna, including Calamba, Los Baños, Bay, Pila and Calauan.
In the northern part of its franchise area, Meralco energized key transmission lines in Bulacan, namely the Malolos-Tabang and Malolos-Calumpit 69 kV lines, to meet the increasing demand and support the Department of Transportation’s flagship North-South Commuter Railway project.
The company also unveiled its first fully indoor GIS switching station in Regalado, Quezon City. The project enhances operational switching flexibility in parts of Quezon City and Caloocan City while improving service reliability for critical facilities, including ST Telemedia Global Data Centers.
In Cavite, Meralco upgraded the Abubot Substation by installing three 115-kV circuit breakers and other associated equipment to support commercial and healthcare customers in Dasmariñas, General Trias, and Imus. The project will also serve large customers, including De La Salle University Medical Center, Emilio Aguinaldo College, National College of Science and Technology and San Miguel Yamamura.
These projects are part of Meralco’s ongoing efforts to modernize its infrastructure and support the country’s socio-economic growth by providing households, industries, and essential public services with a continuous, reliable, and high-quality electricity supply.
“These infrastructure investments reflect our unwavering commitment to power progress and ensure that our customers have access to reliable, sufficient, and high-quality electricity. As demand continues to grow, we will continue to upgrade and expand our facilities and strengthen our distribution network, which serves as the backbone of our efforts to support the country’s economic development,” Savet said.
