From Metro to the Provinces: Meralco powers growth with reliable service

As the country continues to evolve into a more connected and energyintensive economy, M a n i l a E l e c t r i c Company’s (Meralco) smart substations, upgraded transmission lines, and expanded capacity are no longer just support mechanisms — they serve as critical infrastructure investments that promise reliability, innovation and progress. These projects reflect the power distributor’s proactive approach in anticipating customer needs and adapting to the challenges of climate change and urbanization.

With a clear vision for the future, the Manuel V. Pangilinan-led power distribution utility remains committed to powering communities and enabling growth through sustainable and resilient energy solutions. Whether it’s supporting critical facilities, commercial hubs, or everyday households, Meralco’s network enhancements ensure that the lights stay on — and the future stays bright.

In the second quarter of this year, Meralco energized nine major capital expenditure (capex) projects — spanning key urban centers in Metro Manila and high-growth areas in Bulacan, Laguna and Quezon.

“These projects are part of Meralco’s broader network enhancement strategy, ensuring that our infrastructure is future-ready to meet growing energy demand while improving operational flexibility and service reliability,” Meralco first vice president and head of Networks Froilan J. Savet said.