From generational wealth to generational theft: The Pinoy guide to robs-to-riches

The Philippines is no stranger to typhoons. Branded as a “storm importer” due to its location near the Pacific Ocean, one might expect the country to have developed a solid defense against recurring disasters. Spoiler alert: it has not.
Recently, the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) flood control projects have come under fire over their staggering multi-billion peso budget. Reports revealed that only 15 contractors cornered more than 20 percent of the P545.65-billion allocation, a revelation that has drawn outrage from both lawmakers and the public.
Subsequent probes uncovered systemic corruption within the infrastructure program. Projects worth millions were either nonexistent yet recorded as completed or built with substandard quality.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has since ordered lifestyle checks on the personnel involved. Beyond the numbers, another story is unfolding, one that extends into the private lives of the contractors where wealth from these projects seems to spill over into displays of luxury.
As the popular internet saying goes, “If I won the lottery, I wouldn’t tell anyone, but there would be signs.” In the same way, the markers of ill-gotten wealth are not always visible in the officials themselves. Sometimes, the signs emerge through their families, particularly their daughters, whose lavish lifestyles often speak louder than official records.
Nepo kids
Reels flaunting luxury cars, holiday getaways, designer cosmetics, high-end fashion, and carefree GRWM vlogs have flooded social media. Netizens have feasted on every piece of content, weaponizing each image as proof of lives funded by questionable means, while flood-stricken communities wade through misery.
Dubbed “Disney princesses” by the public, here are some of the controversial children of contractors and officials whose names have gathered so much ire in recent weeks.
Claudine Co
Claudine Co, tagged online as “the true is-Co-lar ng bayan,” is a singer and lifestyle content creator who rose to fame through her fashion and travel vlogs.
She is the daughter of Christopher Co, a former congressman and co-founder of Hi-Tone Construction & Development Corp., and the niece of Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co, CEO of Sunwest Inc. and former chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations.
How ironic that this man was once the one who checked the national budget. Nothing to worry about, as he was eventually replaced. But by then, their two companies, which were part of the top 15, had already bagged flood control contracts.
Lemuel Lubiano
Adding to the equation, Claudine’s partner Lemuel Lubiano is the brother of Lawrence Lubiano, president of Centerways Construction and Development Inc., seventh on the list of top contractors.
Lubiano was said to be the top donor of Senate President Chiz Escudero’s 2022 senatorial campaign, confirming that he contributed P30 million.
Jammy Cruz
Jammy Cruz also drew public attention as the controversy unfolded. Unlike Claudine Co, however, it was not luxury reels that drew reactions but rather comments targeting her physical appearance.
“Department of Public Works and High Waist,” an X user named Leslie Bacobo commented on Jammy’s picture.
jammy, a food content creator mainly active on YouTube, is the daughter of Noel Cruz, owner of Sto. Cristo Construction and Trading Incorporation. Their company secured around 45 flood projects from 2022 to 2025 with an estimated cost of P3.5 billion.
Gela Alonte
Gela Alonte, a rookie actress who first gained attention during her boyfriend River Joseph’s Pinoy Big Brother stint, is the daughter of Biñan City three-term mayor Gel Alonte.
Before drawing public scrutiny, Gela often shared her love for fashion and travel on social media. However, her controversial response to a question on political dynasties, “Paano ba ’yan, nasa political dynasty ’yung pamilya ko?” sparked backlash online.
The Alonte family has held political power in Biñan since 1987, when her grandfather, Bayani Alonte, first became mayor. Gela now joins several other personalities facing criticism for their links to prominent political families and dynasties.
Several other names have also surfaced, facing scrutiny for their ties to political families and government officials. Among them are the Enciso sisters, whose father is allegedly involved in corruption as a Bureau of Customs official; the Marasigan siblings, from a political family in Batangas; and Jasmine Chan, the Barangay Captain of Basak in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.
Should they be held accountable?
The online presence of these sons and daughters of politicians and businessmen who treat taxpayer money as their personal vault has turned into a symbol of inequality.
The “billion peso” question is this: to what extent should accountability extend to the children of these powerful families? While they may not be directly complicit in the corruption, their unabashed flaunting of wealth makes them appear willing accomplices in the eyes of the public.
Some personalities have spoken up about the matter, voicing the frustrations of ordinary Filipinos.
Television host Bianca Gonzales wrote on her X account: “My feed filled with posts on the lavish lifestyle of kids of corrupt officials.... and here we are, mga walang generational wealth o nakaw na yaman, na kumakayod araw araw, na minsa'y nahihiya pa magpost ng travel o ng nabili kasi baka ‘mayabang’ ang dating, paano ba to.”
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, who has long campaigned against corruption, has also expressed his opinion, pointing out the responsibilities of public officials to follow the code of ethics while their children flaunt lavish lifestyles.
“Wala naming masama maging mayaman, kung galing yan sa maayos na paraan, kung pinaghirapan yan, kung pinaghirapan ng pamilya mo ‘yan. Wala naman masama. [But] of course as public officials we have a code of ethics, ostentatiously displaying of wealth is not good regardless of the source,” Vico said, adding that netizens might as well give them the spotlight they seem to be seeking, especially now, since they are the ones putting it on display.
“Dati ang usong mga kwento from rags to riches, ngayong daw ang mga uso from robs to riches,” he added.
Meanwhile, Filipino-American social media celebrity Bretman Rock also voiced his frustration over the controversy, slamming the “ugly and bad” fashion choices of the viral personalities even despite being allegedly funded by public money.
“These mother fucking nepo babies using up people's money to buy and fund their lavish lifestyle and some of their questionable, ugly fashion choices…… I would be mad too, if i was funding these mother fucking nepo babies life and they're buying ugly things. I would be mad trust,” Bretman expressed.
As Mayor Vico said, children born into wealthy families who earned their fortune through honest means have nothing to be ashamed of. But the offspring of those who enriched themselves through the nation’s funds tell a different story.
The uproar over contractors’ children and their “Disney princess” lifestyles goes beyond gossip. It exposes how privilege and public accountability are intertwined in a country where taxpayers demand transparency, especially in multi-billion peso projects like flood control. In a way, the digital footprints left by these so-called nepo kids have been weaponized to fuel calls for good governance.
In the end, the public’s outrage is valid. Because when the boat is sinking, it is always the ordinary people who are left drowning.