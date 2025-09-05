From generational wealth to generational theft: The Pinoy guide to robs-to-riches

The Philippines is no stranger to typhoons. Branded as a “storm importer” due to its location near the Pacific Ocean, one might expect the country to have developed a solid defense against recurring disasters. Spoiler alert: it has not.

Recently, the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) flood control projects have come under fire over their staggering multi-billion peso budget. Reports revealed that only 15 contractors cornered more than 20 percent of the P545.65-billion allocation, a revelation that has drawn outrage from both lawmakers and the public.

Subsequent probes uncovered systemic corruption within the infrastructure program. Projects worth millions were either nonexistent yet recorded as completed or built with substandard quality.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has since ordered lifestyle checks on the personnel involved. Beyond the numbers, another story is unfolding, one that extends into the private lives of the contractors where wealth from these projects seems to spill over into displays of luxury.

As the popular internet saying goes, “If I won the lottery, I wouldn’t tell anyone, but there would be signs.” In the same way, the markers of ill-gotten wealth are not always visible in the officials themselves. Sometimes, the signs emerge through their families, particularly their daughters, whose lavish lifestyles often speak louder than official records.

Nepo kids

Reels flaunting luxury cars, holiday getaways, designer cosmetics, high-end fashion, and carefree GRWM vlogs have flooded social media. Netizens have feasted on every piece of content, weaponizing each image as proof of lives funded by questionable means, while flood-stricken communities wade through misery.

Dubbed “Disney princesses” by the public, here are some of the controversial children of contractors and officials whose names have gathered so much ire in recent weeks.