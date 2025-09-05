FL slaps down gov’t contractor

Crooked contractors have tested the otherwise pleasant demeanor of First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, who lashed out at the builder of the Philippine Film Heritage Building in Intramuros, Manila, for missing the contract deadline and for its shoddy work.

The project’s contractor was identified as Great Pacific Builders and General Contractor Inc., a company owned by the Discaya family, linked to the anomalous flood control projects across the country.

In a social media post, the First Lady expressed her disappointment after inspecting the facility.

“This is the so-called newly built Philippine Film Heritage Building — a P200-million project that is supposed to honor our filmmakers, writers and artists and serve as the permanent home for Philippine cinema. Instead, what did we get? Leaking roofs, cracked walls, unfinished theaters, ceilings already stained with water — all in a building that hasn’t even opened,” she said.

“Seriously?! Mahiya naman kayo! (Have some shame!) Pati ito, ninakawan niyo ng dignidad. (You have robbed the project of its dignity),” she added.

Disrespecting artists

The First Lady emphasized that Filipino artists deserve acknowledgment as their work highlights the ingenuity of the Filipino people as well as the pride of the country.

“Our artists deserve respect — not this rotten monument of incompetence,” she said.

On Thursday, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro personally inspected the Philippine Film Heritage Building and confirmed the unfinished work.

Castro said the construction firm must explain the cause of the delay.

“They need to explain the delay. Why does it look like this? Why does it look bad? Why is the construction below standard?” she asked the same questions the contractor was asked on its other projects.

Castro noted that the construction firm may face civil liabilities since the contract has expired.

She added that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will look into the project as well.

According to the Film Development Council of the Philippines, construction was started on 26 October 2023. It will serve as the FDCP’s new headquarters.