Firefighters ‘duped’ by AI-generated truck blaze

Firefighters responded to a report of a burning truck in Parola, Manila on Thursday morning, only to discover the photo they received was generated by artificial intelligence.

Initial reports disclosed that four fire trucks — including some from the Bureau of Fire Protection — arrived at the scene to find the truck was not on fire.

“We looked for the truck and found it was intact,” said Samuel Fenix, fire chief for Recto Volunteer Fire. “The AI makes it look so real.”

Fenix said the person who reported the fire to his team told them the photo had been sent to them by someone else.

The fire chief said sending false information about a fire is dangerous.

“We’re in a hurry. We might hit someone or something,” said Fenix. “Of course, we are rushing to a fire. But when we get there, it turns out to be fake news. People like that should be held accountable. What they are doing is no joke.”

Under the Revised Fire Code of the Philippines of 2008, those who spread false information about fire incidents could face a fine of P50,000 and a complaint for unjust vexation.

Meantime, Barangay 20 chairperson Anthony Igus said the person who created the photo may be anonymous. “In most cases like this, those who spread misinformation are anonymous,” he said.

“What’s happening is very alarming. It’s terrible,” Igus said. “Maybe next time there is a real incident, firefighters won’t respond because of fake news like that.”