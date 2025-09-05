Filinvest Land adopts EU payment system

The Gotianun family-led Filinvest Land, Inc. has completed securing the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) system following its partnership with Aqwire, a leading fintech innovator in cross-border and local payments.

SEPA enables fast, secure, and low-cost Euro transfers across 36 European countries, streamlining cross-border payments across over 140,000 bank branches in Europe.

“The successful completion of the Philippines’ first real estate transaction using the SEPA system is more than just a technical achievement; it is a bridge that brings Europe and the Philippines closer than ever," said Aqwire CEO Victor Lee on the recently sealed partnership.

"By integrating one of Europe’s most efficient payment methods, we are unlocking seamless, secure, and cost-effective property investments that connect communities across continents,” Lee added.

According to Lee, the milestone opens the door to more accessible property investment from Europe.

Overseas Filipino workers can now invest in the Philippines without long delays or high remittance fees, while European buyers benefit from a seamless and cost-efficient process.

The initiative reflects Aqwire and Filinvest Land’s shared goal to modernize real estate transactions and remove cross-border barriers.

By integrating SEPA, they are building a more inclusive and globally connected payment ecosystem for the Philippine property market.

The SEPA integration reinforces Aqwire’s mission to make international cross-border real estate payments simple, transparent, and accessible for property developers, brokers, and buyers worldwide.

Established in the Philippines with entities in Singapore and the USA, Aqwire provides secure, borderless payment solutions for enterprises, primarily in the real estate sector.

With the ability to accept over 150 currencies, Aqwire’s platform supports cross-border transactions and API integrations, connecting businesses to customers worldwide.

Aqwire’s clients include Filinvest, Ayala Land, Ortigas Land, Rockwell Land, Century Properties, DoubleDragon, Vista Land, Camella, Megaworld, and KMC Savills, among others.